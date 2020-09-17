 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 16, 2020

Ryan Braun responds to Cardinals’ ‘absurd’ catcher’s interference allegations

September 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ryan Braun

Ryan Braun on Wednesday responded to accusations from the St. Louis Cardinals that he induced a catcher’s interference intentionally.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was called for catcher’s interference during the fifth inning of the Cardinals’ 18-3 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday. Molina was upset because his hand hurt from Braun hitting him with a swing. The two traded some words prior to the incident too.

A bench-clearing incident also ensued that involved some words between the managers.

After the game, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt raised suspicion about Braun’s intentions. Shildt noted that Molina had only been called for catcher’s interference one previous time in his lengthy MLB career.

The teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday, and Braun talked about the allegation afterwards. He denied any intent.

“It was all a bit confusing and somewhat absurd to me. I would never intentionally hit a catcher’s glove. I couldn’t do that if I tried,” Braun said on Wednesday, via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Even if Braun calls the allegation “absurd,” the numbers do show Braun has a tendency to receive catcher’s interference calls. He has benefited from 11 such calls during his career.

Shildt and Brewers manager Craig Counsell were both ejected from Tuesday’s game, while Shildt was suspended a game. Molina underwent X-rays that were negative and was in the lineup for one of the two games Wednesday.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus