Ryan Braun responds to Cardinals’ ‘absurd’ catcher’s interference allegations

Ryan Braun on Wednesday responded to accusations from the St. Louis Cardinals that he induced a catcher’s interference intentionally.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was called for catcher’s interference during the fifth inning of the Cardinals’ 18-3 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday. Molina was upset because his hand hurt from Braun hitting him with a swing. The two traded some words prior to the incident too.

A bench-clearing incident also ensued that involved some words between the managers.

Yadi got hit in the wrist on a catcher's interference, and tensions are rising in Milwaukee. #STLCards

After the game, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt raised suspicion about Braun’s intentions. Shildt noted that Molina had only been called for catcher’s interference one previous time in his lengthy MLB career.

Cards were not happy with late swing by Braun that hit Molina's glove hand. Shildt said was second CI of Molina's career: "There is no allegation against Ryan Braun, necessarily. It just didn’t look good. It’s a second catcher’s interference of a guy who has caught since 2004." — Tom (@Haudricourt) September 16, 2020

The teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday, and Braun talked about the allegation afterwards. He denied any intent.

“It was all a bit confusing and somewhat absurd to me. I would never intentionally hit a catcher’s glove. I couldn’t do that if I tried,” Braun said on Wednesday, via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Even if Braun calls the allegation “absurd,” the numbers do show Braun has a tendency to receive catcher’s interference calls. He has benefited from 11 such calls during his career.

Shildt and Brewers manager Craig Counsell were both ejected from Tuesday’s game, while Shildt was suspended a game. Molina underwent X-rays that were negative and was in the lineup for one of the two games Wednesday.