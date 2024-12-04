NL team reportedly the favorite to sign Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki is the latest Japanese star headed to MLB, but he may not be going to the team many of the country’s top players have gone in recent years.

There was talk in January that Sasaki would be coming to MLB in 2024, and he was immediately linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rumors about him playing for the Dodgers were so strong recently that Sasaki’s agent issued a statement on the matter.

And guess what? One of the Dodgers’ rivals may be in the lead for him.

Francys Romero reported via X on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres are viewed around MLB as the favorites to sign Sasaki.

Sources: Several industry sources believe the San Diego Padres are in a strong position to land Japanese ace Roki Sasaki. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 4, 2024

Sasaki will not be signing until after January 15, which is when the international caps reset.

Romero isn’t the only one linking Sasaki to the Padres. ESPN’s David Schoenfield recently predicted the Japanese pitcher would sign with San Diego.

David Schoenfield has the Padres signing Roki Sasaki https://t.co/HlzzyUfCRk pic.twitter.com/pFeUlql9de — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 27, 2024

Sasaki is said to be good friends with Yu Darvish, who pitches for the Padres. San Diego reportedly has prioritized signing Sasaki this offseason.

The interest in Sasaki comes with good reason. The 23-year-old right hander has a 2.10 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings over four total NPB seasons. Sasaki holds the NPB record for most strikeouts in a game (19). He pitched a perfect game in 2022 and won a gold medal with Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.