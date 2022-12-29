Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation

The Savannah Bananas got in on the Carlos Correa situation in a manner befitting of their ballclub.

Correa’s contract talks with the New York Mets have seemingly stalled over concerns the club has regarding the infielder’s physical.

The San Francisco Giants originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, but the deal fell through after San Francisco had issues with Correa’s physical.

After San Francisco backed off, the Mets swooped in and gave Correa a 12-year, $315 million deal. But they too have medical concerns about Correa.

Fans have been waiting to hear what will transpire between Correa and the Mets. In the meantime, the Bananas had some fun with the situation via Twitter Tuesday.

Rumor has it Carlos Correa is actually just holding out until we send him a contract Sorry for the chaos everyone https://t.co/smtEB9aWju — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) December 27, 2022

The Bananas are an exhibition baseball team known for their fun style of ball. They stayed true to form with their Correa tweet. Maybe one day after he retires, Correa will head over to play for the Bananas and make that tweet come true.