Ex-World Series champion pitches in kilt at Savannah Bananas game

The Savannah Bananas are one of the hottest things in pro baseball, and it seems like former MLB players are dying to get a taste of the action. On Friday night, it was former World Series champion Jonathan Papelbon who made an appearance in a Bananas game.

Papelbon, who was a six-time MLB All-Star, came in to pitch in a “Bananaball” game between the Bananas and Party Animals on Friday. The former Red Sox closer brought out the 2007 World Series trophy with him, which he placed behind the rubber on the mound.

The ultimate power move: Jonathan Papelbon pitching in a kilt with his 2007 World Series trophy behind him pic.twitter.com/4StuHytOCc — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 3, 2022

He also came out in a kilt and did his Irish jig on the mound before pitching.

Nothing quite like World Series Champ, Jonathan Papelbon, coming to pitch in a kilt for your Nanners with the World Series trophy sitting behind the mound the whole time🍀 pic.twitter.com/NgNWLaJc2F — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 3, 2022

The 41-year-old last pitched in MLB in 2016. He sure seemed to have a good time with the Bananas.

Last weekend, it was Josh Reddick playing in a Bananas game and making a spectacular catch.

Who will be the next former MLB player to make an appearance in a Bananas game?