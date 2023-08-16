 Skip to main content
Savannah Bananas player goes viral for insane backflip catch

August 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
A Savannah Bananas player makes a catch while doing a backflip

The Savannah Bananas have exploded in popularity over the past few years, and they continue to remind us why many consider them to be the greatest show in baseball.

Bananas center fielder DR Meadows went viral this week for an insane catch he made in Monday night’s game against the Bananas’ touring partner, the Savannah Party Animals. Meadows caught the ball while doing a backflip.

You have to see it to believe it:

No wonder more and more former MLB players want to have some fun with the Bananas. That was one of the best catches you will ever see on a baseball field, period.

