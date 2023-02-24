Ex-Yankees champion makes debut for Savannah Bananas

A former MLB All-Star has gone from winning World Series titles to playing for a traveling fruit show.

Retired outfielder Johnny Damon debuted this week for the Savannah Bananas, the exhibition baseball team quickly gaining in popularity for the incredibly entertaining show they put on for fans (including wacky rules and flaming bats). The Bananas shared a video of Damon, 49, suiting up for the team during a game in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night. While Damon grounded out in his debut at-bat, he was ultimately a winner because he got to take home the world famous “banana ball” as a souvenir.

Here is the video.

Johnny Damon makes his debut for the Bananas in Daytona Beach last night😎 pic.twitter.com/D8RDvTnB73 — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) February 23, 2023

Damon played 18 MLB seasons, including All-Star nods in 2002 and 2005. He was also part of two World Series teams (the 2004 Boston Red Sox and the 2009 New York Yankees). Damon’s last MLB appearance came in 2012.

As for the Bananas, who have been described as “the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball,” they just began a nationwide tour that runs through September of this year (encompassing over 30 different US cities). Several months ago, they even got one of Damon’s ex-MLB teammates to pitch for them while wearing a kilt.