Scott Boras has incredible nickname for Padres

The San Diego Padres are suddenly spending money like it grows on trees. Most recently, they signed Manny Machado to an 11-year, $350 million extension, ensuring he remains on a roster filled with elite-level players. In fact, their lineup has become so star-studded that it earned a new nickname from agent Scott Boras.

“It’s very rare that a team can put together a group of players in the primes of their careers, or close to the prime, where there are four players at this level,” Boras said, via the New York Post. “For the Padres, they’ve moved a mountain to San Diego. And it’s called Mt. Crushmore.”

“Mt. Crushmore” currently consists of the aforementioned Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatís Jr. Combined, that foursome hit 95 home runs last season and that was with Soto missing significant time due to injury.

But now the Padres will have to keep “Mt. Crushmore” together. Machado, Bogaerts and Tatis Jr. may be locked in for years to come, but Soto, who is a Boras client along with Bogaerts, is playing on a one-year deal. That puts him next in line for a huge contract.

“It’s a business at the end of the day. I just want to come out here and concentrate on playing baseball. I’ll let Scott do the job,” Soto said. “Every player wants to get a try at free agency, and a chance to decide where they want to go and where is best for their family.”

The Padres are reportedly “open” to negotiating with Soto but even if they can’t reach an agreement, San Diego will enjoy at least one year of “Mt. Crushmore.”