Security guard destroys Phillies streaker with massive tackle during Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies’ beatdown of the Arizona Diamondbacks was not the only punishment administered during Tuesday night’s game. One security guard inflicted some pain on a Phillies fan who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Phillies demolished the D-Backs 10-0 in Game 2 of the NLCS. The one-sided affair got one home fan excited enough to storm the field.

The fan paid the price as he was brought to the ground by a monstrous tackle from a stadium security guard. The streaker was immediately immobilized and swarmed by other members of stadium security after taking the massive hit.

This fan must not have heard that Brian Dawkins is on the Phillies security team (via @dunphy215) pic.twitter.com/tQYN5qE4Uo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 18, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles might want to consider giving the security guard a tryout to boost their defense.

The Diamondbacks arguably suffered an even more painful fate than the fan. Arizona’s bats were limited to just four hits and their defense committed a laughable blunder during the game.

Arizona was held scoreless in a postseason contest for the first time in franchise history. The Phillies’ double-digit run total juxtaposed with the D-Backs’ zero on the scoreboard only made things worse.

The Phillies lead the Diamondbacks 2-0 and are two wins away from reclaiming the National League pennant.