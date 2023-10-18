Diamondbacks make completely embarrassing error in Game 2

The wheels completely fell off the bus for the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 2 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

Arizona fell behind 2-0 early on home runs by Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. Then in the 7th, the Phillies added four more, getting another Schwarber home run and doubles from JT Realmuto and Brandon Marsh to drive in runs.

In the 7th, the Phillies proceeded to do more damage, and they were aided by a completely embarrassing play from the Diamondbacks.

Alec Bohm had doubled in two runs and was on second with one out and the Phillies leading 8-0. Bryson Stott was at the plate against reliever Ryne Nelson and popped a ball up in the infield that should have been an easy out. The problem is nobody from Arizona took charge, so the ball fell in between three Diamondbacks players.

Been that kinda night for the Diamondbacks pic.twitter.com/Jf08XyRYSG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2023

That was pathetic. That’s the kind of thing you see in Little League, not MLB.

That kind of mistake seemed to show just how rattled and done the Diamondbacks were. They lost Game 1 of the series 5-3 and then were getting embarrassed in Game 2, even failing to make easy outs.

The Phillies added two more runs and led 10-0 through seven innings.