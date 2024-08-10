Top 2025 MLB Draft prospect throws 100 mph at high school event

Baseball fans better start to learn the name Seth Hernandez.

Hernandez will be a senior at Corona High School in Corona, Calif. this school year. He is a two-way star who is already projected to be one of the top high school prospects for the Class of 2025.

Hernandez turned heads on Friday when he touched 100 mph on the radar gun while pitching in the Area Code Games, an annual five-day showcase that features many of the top high school baseball prospects in the country.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! ‘25 Seth Hernandez (@s_hernandez_22) hits 100 MPH on the second pitch in the his @ACBaseballGames start. The @VandyBoys commit hit 99 MPH on the first pitch of the game, too. Slo-mo side angle look here of the gas. Out of @CoronaPBaseball (CA). More to come to… pic.twitter.com/K51m8nLCWQ — Jeffrey Kahn (@jkahn_5) August 10, 2024

Though Hernandez brings the heat at an impressive rate, he is not infallible. Brock Sell, another top high school prospect, got a hit off Hernandez in their first matchup.

RHP Seth Hernandez’s (Chino, Ca.) first batter of the day? 99

100

99

99

98 But OF Brock Sell (Stockton, Ca.) doesn’t give in. Slashes a liner to LF for a base hit. pic.twitter.com/SboC3c2jik — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 10, 2024

Not only does Hernandez throw gas, but he’s also an excellent hitter. He batted .352 with 7 doubles and 8 home runs during the spring while facing tough competition. His stacked Corona squad, which features multiple top high school prospects, went 30-3 last season and won the coveted CIF title. Hernandez is a Vanderbilt commit, though the MLB Draft may be calling his name in the spring.