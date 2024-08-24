Shohei Ohtani becomes a 40-40 player in most thrilling fashion possible

Shohei Ohtani on Friday became a part of the exclusive 40-40 club. And he did it in the most thrilling fashion possible.

Ohtani entered Friday with 39 home runs and 39 stolen bases on the season. He stole second base in the fourth inning of his Los Angeles Dodgers’ eventual 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. after reaching base on an infield single.

The Dodgers were down 3-0 until Enrique Hernandez slugged a tying 3-run home run in the fifth. The game remained tied until the 9th, which is when the Dodgers loaded the bases. Ohtani came up with two outs and the bases loaded with the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the 9th.

And of course Ohtani whacked a walk-off grand slam.

#WALKOFF GRAND SLAM

TO JOIN THE 40-40 CLUB

THERE IS ONLY ONE SHOHEI OHTANI. pic.twitter.com/FksrBJCDSV — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2024

Yes, that gave Ohtani 40 home runs on the season and allowed him to join the 40-40 club.

Ohtani is just the sixth player ever to go 40-40 in a season. The other players to accomplish the feat are some great names: Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Jose Canseco, Alfonso Soriano and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ohtani achieved the feat in far fewer game than any of the other players.

The updated 40 home run / 40 stolen base club in MLB history, and how many games it took to get there: Shohei Ohtani (2024): 126 games

Alfonso Soriano (2006): 147

Jose Canseco (1988): 151

Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023): 152

Alex Rodriguez (1998): 153

Barry Bonds (1996): 158 pic.twitter.com/fCULh7Ur1Q — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 24, 2024

The only way the night could have been any more impressive for Ohtani would have been if his stolen base came on a steal of home. Beyond that, it doesn’t get much cooler than what he did.