Report reveals potential discipline Shohei Ohtani is facing from MLB

MLB has opened an investigation into the gambling matter involving Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. The federal government is also investigating the matter, which could result in some discipline. The whole situation has some wondering what kind of discipline Ohtani might be facing from MLB, and we may have an idea.

In his Sunday column for USA Today, Bob Nightengale reported that “let’s be honest here, nothing is going to happen to Ohtani besides a possible fine.”

Mizuhara is alleged to have accumulated a $4.5 million gambling debt to a Southern California-based bookie who was running an illegal gambling ring. The illegal gambling ring was already under investigation by the federal government, which is how the situation involving Ohtani and Mizuhara were uncovered.

Wire payments allegedly were made from Ohtani’s bank account to the bookmaker. Originally, Mizuhara told ESPN that Ohtani was paying a large gambling debt on his behalf. However, Mizuhara’s story changed to say he stole the money from Ohtani, who had no idea of Mizuhara’s gambling habit.

Some have wondered whether Ohtani, and not Mizuhara, is the gambling addict. In that scenario, the gambling debt would have been Ohtani’s, and Mizuhara would be covering for the MLB star. If that were the case, then the potential discipline for Ohtani would be much greater. However, it seems much more likely that either Mizuhara’s original story — that Ohtani was helping him out by paying the debt — or the revised story, that Ohtani had no knowledge of the gambling, is true. That’s likely why Nightengale says the most discipline Ohtani is facing is a fine from MLB.

That would be a big relief for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract in free agency (worth about $460 million in present-day money).