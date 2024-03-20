Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara fired by Dodgers over theft allegations

The Los Angeles Dodgers have fired Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara after it was alleged that he committed “massive theft” against Ohtani to place illegal bets.

Mizuhara was accused by Ohtani’s attorneys of stealing millions of dollars to place bets with Mathew Bowyer, an Orange County resident who was being investigated for being part of an illegal gambling scheme. Via Gustavo Arellano, Adam Elmahrek, Nathan Fenno, and Paul Pringle of the Los Angeles Times, Mizuhara’s involvement was uncovered when the newspaper learned that Ohtani’s name had come up as part of the investigation into Bowyer.

After the Times reached out to Ohtani’s camp for comment, Ohtani’s lawyers said they had discovered that Ohtani was the victim of “massive theft” and authorities had been contacted.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” West Hollywood law firm Berk Brettler said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, Mizuhara was still serving as Ohtani’s interpreter in Seoul, where the Dodgers opened the season. The team reportedly fired Mizuhara later Wednesday, and was allegedly “not truthful” in response to the claims.

Mizuhara has been Othani’s interpreter since Ohtani moved to Major League Baseball in 2017. The two are known to be close, as they drive to the ballpark together and are rarely apart at team facilities. Mizuhara had the trust of Ohtani’s camp, and that of both the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.

The gambling investigation is the same one that ensnared a former Dodger in 2022. At least a dozen people have been charged in connection with the probe, though Bowyer is not among them at this time.