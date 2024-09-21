Shohei Ohtani speaks to Dodgers teammates in English after joining 50/50 club

Shohei Ohtani made MLB history during his team’s Thursday game against the Miami Marlins, which marked the perfect occasion for him to show off his progress with the English language.

Ohtani had one of the greatest games in MLB history in a 20-4 romp of the Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla.

The Japanese-born slugger went 6-for-6 with 3 home runs, 2 stolen bases, and 10 RBIs. The win over the Marlins also clinched a playoff berth for the Dodgers, which will be Ohtani’s first time playing in the postseason.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT 50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

Ohtani addressed his team in the locker room after the game. With his confidence at an all-time high, the two-way star did away with his interpreter and tried his best to speak in English.

“Now we clinched the postseason. So, keep going!” Ohtani was heard saying.

Ohtani’s English speech in the dugout 💓 my bilingual king 👑 pic.twitter.com/4OjzvZKvhS — shobae 大谷翔平 ¹⁷ Ohtani Shohei ¹⁷ 🐶 (@shoheisaveus) September 20, 2024

The Spectrum Sportsnet broadcast only played the tail-end of Ohtani’s speech. But it’s telling that he closed his message by talking about the Dodgers’ postseason aspirations rather than his personal achievements.

Ohtani’s stat line on any other day would have been historic on its own. But it also came in the same game that Ohtani recorded his 50th stolen base and 50th home run of the season, becoming the founding member of the 50/50 club.

Given how thoroughly he’s mastered the sport of baseball, it’s probably just a matter of time before he does the same with the English language.