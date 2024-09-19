Shohei Ohtani becomes first 50/50 player ever in ridiculous fashion

Shohei Ohtani on Thursday made history, and he did so in epic fashion.

Ohtani put together a huge game in his Los Angeles Dodgers’ contest at the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami, Fla. Ohtani was 5-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases through the first 7 innings.

The two stolen bases got him to 51 for the season, while his first home run got him to 49 for the year. Ohtani came up to the plate in the 7th needing one more home run to become the first 50/50 player ever, and he delivered a bomb to the opposite field:

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT 50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

Here was his first home run of the game:

Putting on a Sho with homer No. 49! pic.twitter.com/TpiOhimPQM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 19, 2024

What an epic way for Ohtani to get to 50/50. He single-handedly lifted his Dodgers with a huge game, delivered when the pressure was on, and he showed off his elite skillset with both his power and speed. He also showed off his versatility as a batter by hitting his home runs to different parts of the park.

Ohtani had reached 40/40 in thrilling fashion with a walk-off grand slam. Now he has achieved the 50/50 feat with a complete standout game.

As if pitching and hitting at All-Star levels weren’t enough, now he’s done something nobody else in the sport has ever done — go 50/50 in MLB.