Shohei Ohtani gets rocked in final spring training start while battling blister

March 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Shohei Ohtani

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Shohei Ohtani’s pitching efforts are being limited by an injury.

Ohtani has looked spectacular for the Los Angeles Angels this spring, especially at the plate. The 26-year-old has batted .552 with five home runs and has an incredible 1.645 OPS. His performance on the mound has been a different story.

Though Ohtani was sharp against the Padres two outings ago, he was smacked around by the Dodgers on Monday night. Ohtani gave up three home runs and walked five over just 2.1 innings. He was charged with seven earned runs.

So what was going on? Ohtani is dealing with a blister.

New Angels GM Perry Minasian believes they caught the blister early.

Ohtani is set to make his first pitching start of the season on Sunday Night Baseball against the White Sox. He and the Angels are hoping the blister won’t hinder him for that start. At the least, Ohtani seems to be fine at the plate.

