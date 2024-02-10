Shohei Ohtani taking interesting approach with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani may be the big attraction at his first Los Angeles Dodgers spring training, but he certainly does not plan to act that way.

Ohtani showed up to camp early and spoke to reporters on Friday as he prepares for his first season with the Dodgers. The two-way star revealed that he is taking an interesting approach: he is essentially trying to handle spring training like a rookie, with a focus on building relationships with his teammates.

Shohei Ohtani on his first spring training with the #Dodgers: "I'm on a brand new team so I'm going to act like I'm a rookie and try to get along with all the guys, and get along with my teammates. " — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 9, 2024

“I’m on a brand new team so I’m going to act like I’m a rookie and try to get along with all the guys, and get along with my teammates,” Ohtani said.

Some of Ohtani’s teammates are inevitably going to be in awe of him, so the idea that he is the one trying to tread lightly is a funny one. Of course, the humility is part of what has made him such a good teammate, so the Dodgers will have no intention of trying to talk him into being more assertive.

One thing is clear: Ohtani looks somewhat jarring in Dodgers gear. The personality, however, has not changed a bit.