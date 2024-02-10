 Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani taking interesting approach with Dodgers

February 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Shohei Ohtani being introduced by the Dodgers

Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani is introduced at a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani may be the big attraction at his first Los Angeles Dodgers spring training, but he certainly does not plan to act that way.

Ohtani showed up to camp early and spoke to reporters on Friday as he prepares for his first season with the Dodgers. The two-way star revealed that he is taking an interesting approach: he is essentially trying to handle spring training like a rookie, with a focus on building relationships with his teammates.

“I’m on a brand new team so I’m going to act like I’m a rookie and try to get along with all the guys, and get along with my teammates,” Ohtani said.

Some of Ohtani’s teammates are inevitably going to be in awe of him, so the idea that he is the one trying to tread lightly is a funny one. Of course, the humility is part of what has made him such a good teammate, so the Dodgers will have no intention of trying to talk him into being more assertive.

One thing is clear: Ohtani looks somewhat jarring in Dodgers gear. The personality, however, has not changed a bit.

Shohei Ohtani
