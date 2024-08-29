Shohei Ohtani’s dog Decoy delivered the best first pitch

Shohei Ohtani delivered on Wednesday night, and so did his dog Decoy.

The Dodgers gave away Shohei Ohtani bobblehead dolls to the first 40,000 fans at Dodger Stadium for the team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Fans were so enthusiastic over the giveaway that many showed up hours in advance to ensure they would receive one of the dolls.

Ohtani rewarded those fans with quite a show.

Not only did Ohtani slug a home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning of the game, but he also stole two bases and then showed off his other training.

Ohtani had trained his dog Decoy to deliver a first pitch. This was adorable:

Decoy and Shohei with the cutest first pitch you've ever seen. 😭 pic.twitter.com/fEoFRxMOH4 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2024

Ohtani said in his postgame interview that he had worked for three weeks to train Decoy to do that trick. Ohtani even brought Decoy to the stadium on the Dodgers’ off day to practice the trick.

Decoy had just about as good of a game as Shohei did. His execution was perfect. And the high-five was an excellent touch.

Well done, Decoy.