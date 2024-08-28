Dodgers fans go to ridiculous lengths for Shohei Ohtani bobbleheads

Some Los Angeles Dodgers fans were willing to devote an entire day to the pursuit of a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead.

Photos emerged on Wednesday of a long line of Dodger fans waiting outside Dodger Stadium for the scheduled Ohtani bobblehead promotion. However, only the first 40,000 fans through the gates would receive a bobblehead, which would leave about 13,000 fans empty-handed in a hypothetical sellout. That prompted those that really wanted one to get there obscenely early.

Dodger Stadium host Elisa Hernandez posted a photo of fans lined up outside the stadium just before 11:30am local time — roughly eight hours before the game starts, and about six hours before the gates are even open.

Fans are lining up at the gates for Shohei Ohtani bobble head night at 11 AM. The game is at 7:10pm. pic.twitter.com/ibr8Glepxj — Elisa Hernandez (@EHernandezTV) August 28, 2024

This is actually the second Ohtani bobblehead giveaway of the season. Unlike the previous one in May, this bobblehead features Ohtani holding his dog, Decoy. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, similar lines formed outside the stadium for the May giveaway, too.

Ohtani is so popular that even some rival teams have tried to cash in on him during road games. It is no surprise that his home fans would go nuts over a giveaway like this one.