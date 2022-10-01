Shohei Ohtani gets record salary for 2023 season

Shohei Ohtani is a historic player, and he has accordingly received a historic salary.

Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a 1-year, $30 million deal for 2023. The $30 million salary is the largest ever for a player who is eligible for arbitration.

Ohtani signed with the Angels ahead of the 2018 season and was under team control for the standard six years based on MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. He earned relatively small base salary amounts in his first three years. He received $3 million last year, which was his first year of arbitration eligibility. This season, he is earning $5.5 million in his second year of arbitration.

The final year of arbitration eligibility is when the most accomplished players earn the greatest amount of money prior to free agency. Ohtani has now set a record with his $30 million salary.

Prior to Ohtani receiving $30 million from the Angels in his third year of arbitration, Mookie Betts’ $27 million was the record.

Ohtani is scheduled to become a free agent after next season. His ability to pitch and hit at high levels, combined with his marketability as a Japanese star, will likely lead to another record contract. The question is: which team will sign him?