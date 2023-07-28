Shohei Ohtani not guaranteed to leave Angels in free agency?

It’s been a foregone conclusion over the last year that Shohei Ohtani would leave the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. But one report says Ohtani is no lock to leave the team.

Ohtani has been with the Angels since 2018 and the team has not made the playoffs once during that span. Whether it was Ohtani getting hurt early in his MLB career or Mike Trout being injured in recent years, the team hasn’t had their superstars on the field together very much, which has been a part of the reason for the disappointing results. Poor roster management has been another reason.

Ohtani has indicated that winning is his priority, which is why many people have expected him to leave the Angels this offseason. But the New York Post’s Jon Heyman says the possibility of the Angels keeping Ohtani should not be discounted.

One source told Heyman that Ohtani “loves it out there” with the Angels and is “very comfortable” with the team.

As much as the Angels have failed to build around Trout or Ohtani, they should still be given credit for helping to develop the two-way star.

Whereas some organizations might have tried to convince Ohtani to focus on one aspect of his game and drop the other, the Angels have encouraged and facilitated Ohtani’s growth as a two-way player. They have helped develop him into a near-lock to win a second AL MVP award in three years. That should not be discounted, and perhaps Ohtani is not overlooking it.

Moreover, Heyman says that the Angels’ insistence on buying at the trade deadline and adding Lucas Giolito could have a positive impact on Ohtani’s view of the team. Plus, the Angels have a history of spending big on top free agents.

Whatever happens, we know that Angels owner Arte Moreno won’t lose Ohtani without a fight.