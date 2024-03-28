 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 28, 2024

Shohei Ohtani makes big blunder in Dodger Stadium home debut

March 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Shohei Ohtani baserunning mistake

Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers home career did not get off to the best start Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

With Mookie Betts at first base, Ohtani ripped a double down the right field line in his first plate appearance at Dodger Stadium as a member of the Dodgers. However, he did not pay attention as he rounded the bases, as third base coach Dino Ebel held Betts at third. Ohtani did not notice and wound up caught between second and third, having clearly assumed that Betts would be waved home.

That is a mental mistake by Ohtani, who wound up with a double but deprived the Dodgers of an opportunity to set up a big inning with second and third and nobody out. Despite that, the Dodgers wound up scoring two runs in the inning.

No, Ohtani probably was not distracted by his recent off-field drama. He may have had his sights set on a triple to make a big impression in his first home at bat. We probably will not see him make a mistake like this again anytime soon.

Article Tags

screw upsShohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus