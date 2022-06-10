Shohei Ohtani had great reaction to Angels breaking 14-game losing streak

The Angels’ nightmare is finally over, and Shohei Ohtani could not be more relieved.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star pitched his team to victory on Thursday. He allowed just one run over 7 innings and also homered in the 5th to put his team up 2-1. Ohtani exited with a 5-1 lead thanks to Andrew Velazquez’s 3-run home run in the sixth.

When all was said and done, the Angels had beaten the Boston Red Sox 5-2 to snap an embarrassing 14-game losing streak.

After Raisel Iglesias got the final out, Ohtani did not immediately run out to the field to celebrate with his teammates. Rather, he looked up to the sky, with a look of enormous relief across his face.

You could see that a huge burden had been lifted from Ohtani.

The Angels’ losing streak was so bad it cost Joe Maddon his job. The team even lost two more games after firing Maddon. But they finally have won a game again. And at 28-31, the Angels can now focus on getting back over .500.