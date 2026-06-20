Shohei Ohtani announces big personal news

Shohei Ohtani made a big announcement early Saturday about his family.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star and his wife Mamiko announced the birth of their second child early Saturday. Ohtani posted the news on Instagram, confirming that everything had gone well.

“We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together,” Ohtani wrote. “Thank you for being born safely. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey.”

Ohtani and his wife previously had a baby girl together in April 2025.

Ohtani missed Friday’s Dodgers game against the Baltimore Orioles , but the team did not put him on the paternity list. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that the two-way superstar might be back with the team as soon as Saturday, though the brief break is probably not the worst thing for the blister Ohtani has been coping with recently.