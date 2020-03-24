Shohei Ohtani throwing on flat ground as he recovers from Tommy John surgery

Shohei Ohtani is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players who were in the process of rehabbing or receiving medical treatment prior to MLB encouraging players to return home from spring training have been allowed to continue rehabbing. As part of that, Ohtani and Griffin Canning have been rehabbing at Angel Stadium, Angels GM Billy Eppler told reporters on Tuesday.

Ohtani has been throwing off flat ground as he recovers from surgery. He is targeting a mid-May return as a pitcher, which means he could be ready for the start of the suspended season, whenever that occurs.

Canning, who had an injection in his pitching elbow this month, is set to resume throwing next week, per Angels reporter Rhett Bollinger.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 51.2 innings as a pitcher in 2018. As a hitter last season, Ohtani batted .285 with a .925 OPS in 114 games. Ohtani thought he could be ready by Opening Day before that was postponed, so he probably will feel like he’ll be ready when the season begins.