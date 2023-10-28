Spanish call of Adolis Garcia walk-off home run to win Game 1 is epic

Joe Davis did a good job calling Adolis Garcia’s walk-off home run to win Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. But his call had nothing on the ESPN Latin America call from Adrian Garcia-Marquez.

Adolis Garcia was batting in the bottom of the 11th inning of Game 1 between his Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He took a 3-1 pitch from Miguel Castro and sent it to the opposite field for a walk-off home run at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas to give the Rangers a 6-5 win.

The call from Adrian Garcia was great. His energy was of the charts; it was like listening to the call of a goal to win the World Cup.

The Spanish call of the Adolis Garcia HR is ELECTRIC🔊pic.twitter.com/n0FeXRHwio — PointsBet: A Fanatics Experience (@PointsBetFBG) October 28, 2023

That was tremendous. Adrian really did his boy Adolis justice with that call.

That home run was the 8th of the postseason for Adolis, who has now set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBIs.