Sports world pays tribute to late Vin Scully

Iconic Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully called Dodger games starting as a 22-year-old in 1950 up until 2016 at the age of 88.

Tributes from the sports world poured in immediately for the late Scully upon news of the broadcaster’s death. The Dodgers were among the first to issue a statement.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

Figures throughout the sports world mourned Scully and paid tribute to him via Twitter.

Dodger Stadium press box. Gorgeous day. I hear a voice singing behind me. Beautiful, sonorous tones. I turn around. Vin Scully. He was warming up his voice for the day. It was like watching Jordan take free throws or Yo-Yo Ma tune his cello. A master, forever honoring the craft. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully is the bar no one in our profession will ever reach. Graceful, eloquent. A storyteller with the ability to pilot passengers on an unforgettable journey without leaving the couch. He painted with words and each game was a masterpiece. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

The greatest baseball broadcaster who ever lived, Vin Scully, has passed away. It was an honor just to know him. He demonstrated that language still matters and forged an intimate bond with his listeners that the rest of us can only strive to achieve. The Renoir of broadcasters. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) August 3, 2022

How folks feel about different sportscasters is totally subjective. Except in the case of Vin Scully.. the greatest of all time and no one was 2d. Or 3d or 4th. And as great a gentleman as he was a storyteller. One of a kind. RIP Vin🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Brad Sham (@Boys_Vox) August 3, 2022

Mike Krukow talking about Vin Scully, who passed away today: "I loved him. He taught me baseball. It was a goal of mine just to have him say my name on the radio. I figured if he said my name on the radio, I had arrived." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2022

No question Vin Scully sis the best baseball broadcaster in history, but when I think of him, I think of the person first . Always called everyone by name, always a smile And if he ever had a bad day, he didn’t show it. An absolute gem of a human. Rip 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ptTv1G8Lem — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully, there will never be a voice in baseball like Vinny. He was the standard for broadcasting. As he said it, you could see it, feel it, you were at the park. Vinny loved his family, baseball and the @Dodgers. RIP Vin Scully. My prayers to your family. — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully 🙏🏾 An incredible ambassador of this game. Thank you for everything. — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 3, 2022

An absolute legend has passed away at 94 years old. He will be remembered by many as one of the best to ever do it. Known for his 67 years of calling Dodgers games but I remember him on NBC as well calling the game of the week and many World Series games.

RIP to to a legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/N9cxvNKJl9 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 3, 2022

Scully was behind the microphone for some of the greatest moments in baseball history. These include Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, Kirk Gibson’s home run to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, and Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

