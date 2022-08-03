 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 2, 2022

Sports world pays tribute to late Vin Scully

August 2, 2022
by Alex Evans
Vin Scully talking

May 2, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully at press conference to announce their sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Guggenheim baseball management team at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Iconic Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully called Dodger games starting as a 22-year-old in 1950 up until 2016 at the age of 88.

Tributes from the sports world poured in immediately for the late Scully upon news of the broadcaster’s death. The Dodgers were among the first to issue a statement.

Figures throughout the sports world mourned Scully and paid tribute to him via Twitter.

Scully was behind the microphone for some of the greatest moments in baseball history. These include Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, Kirk Gibson’s home run to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, and Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

There will never be another Vin Scully.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus