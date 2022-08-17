Stephen A. Smith absolutely rips Yankees for recent slump

The New York Yankees have watched their once double-digit division lead dwindle to just nine games after losing 11 of their last 13 games entering Wednesday. And ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a noted Yankees fan, is one of many in the fan base that is not too happy with the team’s recent performance.

During Wednesday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith blasted the Yankees for their poor play as of late in pretty colorful terms.

“The Yankees, you look like trash right now,” Smith said. “You’re worse than how it smells from the sewer in the Bronx. You’re straight garbage. There’s more expected from the New York Yankees.”

.@stephenasmith didn't hold back on the Yankees 😳 "You look like flat out trash. …Y'all straight garbage! There's more expected from the New York Yankees." pic.twitter.com/jFH3SuLeoi — First Take (@FirstTake) August 17, 2022

Smith added that manager Aaron Boone’s job could be at risk if the Yankees get eliminated early in the postseason and the New York Mets make it to the World Series. He also somewhat surprisingly lumped Aaron Judge into his critique of the team’s recent performance.

While Judge has struggled in his last few games, including turning in an 0-for-4 performance on Tuesday, he is still hitting .297 with 46 home runs and 100 RBI this season.

After starting the season 56-21 through June, the Yankees have gone 16-24 in July and August, including an 8-17 record since the All-Star break. With that recent record, it is no wonder why some fans are finding new ways to entertain themselves during home games.