Video: Yankees fan gets in-game bleacher haircut

The New York Yankees have been playing uninspiring baseball since the All-Star break, and at least a couple of fans found a new way to entertain themselves in the stands.

With the Yankees trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday in the bottom of the eighth inning, YES Network cameras captured one fan giving another fan a haircut in the bleachers. As others looked on, one fan was using a spray bottle likely filled with water while combing the hair of the other fan.

It looked to be a fairly professional setup, with the fan receiving the hair cut donning a black barber cape.

Take a look.

The Yankees are so tough to watch right now that the fans have turned the bleachers into a barbershop pic.twitter.com/YntFyAcAek — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2022

The Yankees’ recent slide has allowed some of the other American League East teams to cut into their division lead. New York had at one point a 16-game lead this season, but now only has a nine-game advantage over the Rays with less than 50 games to go.

After starting the season 56-21 through June, the Yankees have gone 16-24 in July and August. Since the All-Star break, they have a 8-17 record, including a 2-11 record in their last 13 games.

While the Yankees are still in a good position to take the division, they may end up only winning it by a hair.