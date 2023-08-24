Stephen Strasburg makes stunning decision on his future

Stephen Strasburg has apparently thrown his final pitch in Major League Baseball.

Strasburg plans to retire as he struggles to come back from injuries, according to Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. The Washington Nationals have tentatively scheduled a Sept. 9 press conference for Strasburg to announce his decision.

Strasburg still has three years and about $105 million remaining on the seven-year deal he signed in December 2019. It is unclear how the two sides will handle that outstanding money, but it is possible that the two sides could negotiate a settlement that pays Strasburg a portion of what he would have been owed.

The first overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, Strasburg arrived in Washington with immense hype and managed to fulfill it, striking out 14 in his MLB debut. Injuries significantly impacted his career, but he was outstanding when healthy, posting a 3.24 career ERA. He was vital to the team’s 2019 title, posting a 1.98 ERA in the postseason and going 2-0 in the World Series en route to series MVP honors.

Strasburg last pitched in 2022, and has been dealing with significant shoulder problems. A previous report said the 35-year-old was dealing with significant nerve damage that was impacting his day-to-day life, much less his ability to pitch. Despite that, his legacy in Washington is undoubtedly secure.