Stephen Strasburg suffers another setback rehabbing neck injury

The Washington Nationals have had little good news on the injury front all season, and Saturday provided another blow as the team tries to stay in the playoff race.

Manager Dave Martinez announced that pitcher Stephen Strasburg suffered a setback while rehabbing from his neck injury. After throwing a simulated game, Strasburg felt discomfort in his neck, and the Nationals slowed him down and moved him back to playing catch on flat ground instead.

Dave Martinez says that Stephen Strasburg had a setback after his sim game in San Diego, feeling some discomfort in his neck in the day(s) after. The Nationals backed Strasburg up, as Martinez put it, and he’s again playing catch on flat ground. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 17, 2021

Strasburg has been out since the beginning of June with a neck issue. It’s the latest in a long line of injuries for Strasburg, who has made only seven starts over the last two seasons since his World Series heroics in 2019.

Hand issues were what limited Strasburg in 2020. Now it’s the neck. At this point, it’s fair to wonder if we’ll see the 32-year-old again this season.