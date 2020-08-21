Stephen Strasburg may need surgery due to carpal tunnel syndrome

Stephen Strasburg may be facing an extended absence after being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that treatment options are being discussed, including the possibility of surgery.

Stephen Strasburg has carpal tunnel, Davey said. They will have to sit down and discuss the plan with him soon. He saw a nerve specialist yesterday. Davey said, "it has to be fixed" but didn't commit to surgery yet. It's an option. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) August 21, 2020

Any surgery would be season-ending at this point. That’s likely why the ace will explore options to see if he can push treatment until the offseason.

Strasburg’s injury is very unusual in an athletic context, but has been lingering for some time. It’s bothered Strasburg’s pitching hand all season. He’s made two ineffective starts, allowing six runs in five innings. He seemed past it in late July, but the issue flared up again in August.

The 32-year-old signed a big seven-year deal during the offseason. At this point, the first year of that contract looks to be lost.