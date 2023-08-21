 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 21, 2023

Steve Cohen tries to clear up ‘misperception’ about Tommy Pham

August 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tommy Pham in batting practice

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham faced some criticism over the weekend after a video of him getting into it with a fan went viral, and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has come to the outfielder’s defense.

Pham, who was traded from the Mets to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the deadline, got into a verbal altercation with some fans during the D-Backs’ game in San Diego on Saturday. Pham accused one of the fans of calling him a “piece of s—” and brought race into the argument. You can see the video below, but be aware that it contains inappropriate language.

Pham addressed the incident on social media after the game.

Pham also told reporters that he dealt with a drunk heckler outside the Diamondbacks’ team hotel in San Diego.

Pham played for the Padres for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The incidents involving Pham led to someone claiming on X that Mets fans have suggested Pham became a problem in the clubhouse with the team, which is one of the reasons he was traded. Cohen said that is untrue.

“I will clear up any misperception about Tommy Pham. He was a great guy and a terrific teammate. He played his heart out as a Met,” Cohen wrote in response.

Pham has become a polarizing figure in MLB, largely because of the wild incident he had with Joc Pederon over a year ago. He is clearly still a class act in Cohen’s book.

Article Tags

Steve CohenTommy Pham
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus