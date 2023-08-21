Steve Cohen tries to clear up ‘misperception’ about Tommy Pham

Tommy Pham faced some criticism over the weekend after a video of him getting into it with a fan went viral, and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has come to the outfielder’s defense.

Pham, who was traded from the Mets to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the deadline, got into a verbal altercation with some fans during the D-Backs’ game in San Diego on Saturday. Pham accused one of the fans of calling him a “piece of s—” and brought race into the argument. You can see the video below, but be aware that it contains inappropriate language.

Tommy Pham getting into it with a fan pic.twitter.com/VA9oJjot6H — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) August 19, 2023

Pham addressed the incident on social media after the game.

Since this guy wants to block me and act like his friend is a model citizen I’ll put 100k up if he passes a lie detector test saying he didn’t call me a piece of shit if he doesn’t pass which he won’t mlb bans him for life from all stadiums pic.twitter.com/E3PqXJB32z — Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) August 20, 2023

Pham also told reporters that he dealt with a drunk heckler outside the Diamondbacks’ team hotel in San Diego.

On top of his fan altercation in the first inning, Tommy Pham described another outside the team hotel: "She was drunk. 'F you, Tommy Pham, that's why we got rid of you.' I'm like, 'Lady, I reached free agency. They didn't get rid of me … In fact, they tried to re-sign me.'" pic.twitter.com/2Ip6akATfF — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) August 19, 2023

Pham played for the Padres for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The incidents involving Pham led to someone claiming on X that Mets fans have suggested Pham became a problem in the clubhouse with the team, which is one of the reasons he was traded. Cohen said that is untrue.

I will clear up any misperception about Tommy Pham. He was a great guy and a terrific teammate. He played his heart out as a Met — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) August 21, 2023

“I will clear up any misperception about Tommy Pham. He was a great guy and a terrific teammate. He played his heart out as a Met,” Cohen wrote in response.

Pham has become a polarizing figure in MLB, largely because of the wild incident he had with Joc Pederon over a year ago. He is clearly still a class act in Cohen’s book.