Tommy Pham offers concerning comment about his Joc Pederson slap

Tommy Pham does not seem to have learned many lessons from his fantasy football spat with Joc Pederson.

The Cincinnati Reds outfielder once again addressed his slap of Pederson over a fantasy football league in a new interview. Pham told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he has no regrets about slapping Pederson, and claimed that people have even thanked him for doing it.

“You know what, I’ve got no regrets. None at all,” Pham told Nightengale. “Joc deserved to be slapped.

“There were about 100 people that thanked me after I slapped him. Players, coaches, trainers, reporters. What does that say? I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t know Joc was this disliked.'”

Obviously, we don’t know that Pham is telling the truth, but we can certainly believe him on the lack of regrets. Pham has even claimed he pledged to slap Pederson at the time of the incident and was just following through on his promise.

The entire Pham-Pederson affair is incredibly bizarre and stems from Pham accusing Pederson of stashing a player on IR against league rules. Whether Pham’s rules complaint was justified or not, it’s hard to argue that actually slapping his rival player was proportional retribution. Pham won’t stop trying, though.