Taijuan Walker says family lost everything in Hurricane Laura

Taijuan Walker has endured a tough week.

Walker was traded from the Seattle Mariners to the Toronto Blue Jays this week. He also has been busy participating in MLB’s Players Alliance. On top of all that, Walker says that his family “lost everything” in Hurricane Laura.

In the past 72 hours Taijuan Walker has been part of #Mariners protest, traded to #BlueJays and learned his family "lost everything" when Hurricane Laura swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana. "Pretty emotional for me and for them," he said. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 28, 2020

Hurricane Laura produced destruction in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana and is currently moving through Tennessee and Kentucky.

Walker, 28, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, which is the northwest part of the state. His father and siblings live in Lake Charles but were able to stay in Shreveport to avoid the hurricane. The storm still caused great destruction.

“I got a text last night from my dad and they said they lost everything,” Walker said via Sportsnet. “Pretty emotional for me and for them, too.”

Walker had a 4.00 ERA in five starts with the Seattle Mariners this season. He is set to make his debut for the Blue Jays on Saturday against the Orioles.