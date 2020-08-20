Taijuan Walker reportedly a trade candidate

Taijuan Walker has pitched well lately, and that strong performance could translate to a trade.

Walker is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season and has a healthy strikeout-to-walk ratio at 25:8. More importantly, he’s pitched well in three of his last four starts, including two outings with no earned runs allowed.

MLB reporter Jon Morosi says that Walker is a trade candidate for the deadline, which is at the end of the month.

In addition to his strong pitching lately, Walker is a free agent at the end of the season and is making $400,000 this year, which makes him an easy cost to add.

Walker, 28, began his career with Seattle before being traded to Arizona in 2016. He signed with the Mariners as a free agent this offseason.