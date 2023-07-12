Tampa Bay Rays All-Stars were disrespected during introductions

Two Tampa Bay Rays All-Stars were disrespected during the introductions prior to Tuesday’s All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The Rays sent four players to Tuesday’s All-Star Game: Yandy Diaz (starter), Randy Arozarena (starter), Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan. The reserves and pitchers were all introduced together, separately from the starters. The public address announcer at the game somehow forgot Franco and McClanahan, who never got introduced.

#Rays Franco and McClanahan didn’t get introduced with all the other reserves and pitchers; they were after the #Mariners and as they ran out from CF the camera and attention stayed on the hometown guys. How does the PA announcer skip them? — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 12, 2023

The Rays took note of the omission and sent a tweet in response.

The team’s tweet featured an edited photo that had Franco and McClanahan on the red carpet in the outfield, receiving a mock introduction.

*ahem* 🗣️ FROM THE TAMPA BAY RAYS… WANDER FRANCO & SHANE McCLANAHAN pic.twitter.com/B8ixfGbg9U — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 12, 2023

This sort of thing seems to be commonplace for the Rays, who are often viewed nationwide as a second-rate franchise, despite their consistent success over the last 15 years.

Diaz of course made sure he was remembered once the game began. He homered in the second inning to account for the first run of the game.