Tampa Bay Rays All-Stars were disrespected during introductions

July 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
The All-Star Game red carpet

Two Tampa Bay Rays All-Stars were disrespected during the introductions prior to Tuesday’s All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The Rays sent four players to Tuesday’s All-Star Game: Yandy Diaz (starter), Randy Arozarena (starter), Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan. The reserves and pitchers were all introduced together, separately from the starters. The public address announcer at the game somehow forgot Franco and McClanahan, who never got introduced.

The Rays took note of the omission and sent a tweet in response.

The team’s tweet featured an edited photo that had Franco and McClanahan on the red carpet in the outfield, receiving a mock introduction.

This sort of thing seems to be commonplace for the Rays, who are often viewed nationwide as a second-rate franchise, despite their consistent success over the last 15 years.

Diaz of course made sure he was remembered once the game began. He homered in the second inning to account for the first run of the game.

