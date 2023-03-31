Tampa Bay Rays unveil embarrassing banner on Opening Day

The Tampa Bay Rays are catching some jokes over the banner they unveiled on Opening Day Thursday.

The Rays hosted the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field on Opening Day and won 4-0. Prior to the game, they unveiled a banner that boasted the team won a Wild Card spot in the AL last year.

#Rays revealing 2022 AL Wild Card banner pic.twitter.com/s0KKFvDMKP — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 30, 2023

The Rays went 86-76 last season and got bounced by Cleveland 2-0 in their best-of-3 playoff series. They scored just one run in two games.

The Rays just unveiled a 2022 Wild Card banner at the Trop… In a series they were swept 2-0, scoring just one run. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/6938Ghtyyi — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) March 30, 2023

We’re actually celebrating just winning a wild card spot? That’s one step above hanging a banner for being a “2022 MLB participant.”

As Barstool Sports said, the Rays have now topped the Colts for most embarrassing sports banner.

The Tampa Bay Rays Have Dethroned The Colts For Hanging The Most Pathetic Banner In Sports History https://t.co/bzg2Jt6Vmy pic.twitter.com/Knko9TLePb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 31, 2023

Recall, the Colts hung a banner saying “2014 AFC finalist” after they lost in the AFC Championship Game 45-7 to the Patriots that season. That’s hardly something to hang a banner for.

The Rays are already the most embarrassing franchise in MLB, so the banner actually fits in perfectly for them.