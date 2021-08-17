 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 16, 2021

Tampa Bay Rays set unflattering attendance record

August 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tampa Bay Rays logo

The Tampa Bay Rays set an unflattering mark for attendance — stop me if you’ve heard that one before.

The Rays’ attendance for their 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Tropicana Field was a paltry 5,460. According to Rays reporter Marc Topkin, that is the lowest total for a game at The Trop that did not involve COVID-related restriction on fan capacity.

The Rays are in first in the AL East at 72-47, so you can’t argue that they’re not drawing because they’re not winning. It’s possible that increased positive COVID-19 cases in the area have made some fans reluctant to attend. However, the team has always struggled with attendance, and this seems to be a continuation of a disappointing trend.

For comparison, the Rays were even outdrawn by the 51-68 Marlins, who had 6,442 fans at their 12-2 loss to the Braves in Miami.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus