Saturday, July 8, 2023

Tanner Houck dealing with scary effect of comebacker to face

July 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tanner Houck in his Red Sox uniform

Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tanner Houck (89) returns to the dugout after the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck suffered a scary injury last month by taking a line drive to the face, and his recovery includes one scary impact that he will be dealing with for the rest of his life.

Houck had a plate inserted into his face as a result of the injury, and he said Saturday that it would remain there forever. However, he is eating solid foods again and plans to throw on Tuesday.

Houck was hit near the eye by the line drive, but never lost consciousness and seems to be on track for a full recovery. The plate aside, there is no indication he will have to endure any long-term effects.

The 27-year-old Houck has made 13 starts in 2023, going 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA for the Red Sox.

