 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 5, 2025

Reigning Cy Young winner shows off his Sean McVay-like skills

February 5, 2025
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Tarik Skubal
Tarik Skubal walking off the field

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field after throwing the first inning against Oakland Athletics of the home opening day at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, April 5, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal has a pretty remarkable memory, and he demonstrated it in a new video released by MLB on Tuesday.

The Detroit Tigers pitcher was quizzed on some of the strikeouts he collected during his award-winning 2024 season. Skubal was given the count, date, and opposing hitter, and asked to identify the pitch he used to get the strikeout. He went 3-for-3 in the video, and barely even needed the full details for one of them.

It is not just that Skubal could name the pitch, but he was even capable of explaining his thought process at the time. He admitted he pulled a changeup to Elly De La Cruz of the Reds in a July game, and added that a September strikeout of Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. was the product of him rearing back and throwing a fastball as hard as he could.

It is worth remembering that Skubal had a lot of strikeouts to remember in 2024. He punched out 228 batters in 192 innings on his way to the first Cy Young of his career.

Skubal’s talent is reminiscent of Rams coach Sean McVay, who demonstrated his ability to recall specific plays from the previous season in a pretty remarkable interview of his own. He and Skubal both have a pretty remarkable talent for that, and perhaps it is not coincidental that both are considered to be at the top of their respective professions.