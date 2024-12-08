 Skip to main content
Report reveals Teoscar Hernandez’s free agent preference

December 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Teoscar Hernandez wearing a headset

Jun 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernández (37) is interviewed before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Teoscar Hernandez figures to be one of the more coveted free agent outfielders available this offseason, but it sounds like interested teams are going to have quite the challenge prying him away from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hernandez has made it known to people close to him that he would strongly prefer to remain with the Dodgers, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. However, he is intrigued by the idea of playing for the Boston Red Sox, as he is a fan of manager Alex Cora as well as Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are heavily involved in the pursuit of Juan Soto, meaning Hernandez may be a backup plan of theirs. For that reason, Hernandez might keep the Dodgers and other teams waiting until the Soto situation resolves itself.

Hernandez had an excellent season in the middle of the Dodger lineup, hitting .272 with a career-high 33 home runs en route to a World Series title. The one-year deal he signed worked out well for both parties, and there is clear mutual interest in continuing it. The question is whether someone else like Boston could tempt him with a better situation, but it sounds like that will be tough.

