Terry Francona wants to manage Indians in 2021 despite health issues

Terry Francona wants to manage in 2021 despite being limited in the 2020 season by significant health issues.

Francona managed the Cleveland Indians for just 12 games last season while battling health problems. He revealed last month that he spent time in the intensive care unit after undergoing several surgeries for a blood clotting issue.

Francona said he thought about retiring but he is now doing better.

Francona appeared on MLB Network Tuesday to present the AL Manager of the Year award. He was asked by host Greg Amsinger how he is doing.

“I’m doing a lot better. I have a long ways to go, and I probably still have a little ways to go, but I’m getting better,” Francona said of his health.

He was also asked about managing next season.

“If they’ll have me back, I want to do it,” Francona said.

Sandy Alomar Jr. filled in as the Indians’ manager while Francona was out. He may end up returning to his role as first base coach assuming Francona returns.

Francona, 61, has managed the Indians since 2013. The team has reached the playoffs in five of his seasons and made it to the World Series in 2016. Francona is a two-time AL Manager of the Year winner.