Terry Francona reveals how bad his health issues were during 2020

Terry Francona managed only 12 games for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, and now we have a clearer idea why.

Francona had been bothered by stomach issues since spring training. He was ultimately away from the team for much of the season while Sandy Alomar Jr. managed the club. Francona’s issues were related to blood clotting, and on Wednesday, he revealed he spent time in intensive care after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Terry Francona says he ended up having three surgeries in a span of four days during the season to correct his blood clotting situation. He was in the ICU for several days. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 7, 2020

Francona added that “the thought crossed my mind” that he might have to retire, but tried not to think about it. He intends to manage the team in 2021.

It’s good to hear that Francona is apparently doing better. The Indians will need him with an uncertain offseason ahead, especially after how bitter the ending to the year was.