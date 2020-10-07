 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 7, 2020

Terry Francona reveals how bad his health issues were during 2020

October 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Terry Francona

Terry Francona managed only 12 games for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, and now we have a clearer idea why.

Francona had been bothered by stomach issues since spring training. He was ultimately away from the team for much of the season while Sandy Alomar Jr. managed the club. Francona’s issues were related to blood clotting, and on Wednesday, he revealed he spent time in intensive care after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Francona added that “the thought crossed my mind” that he might have to retire, but tried not to think about it. He intends to manage the team in 2021.

It’s good to hear that Francona is apparently doing better. The Indians will need him with an uncertain offseason ahead, especially after how bitter the ending to the year was.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus