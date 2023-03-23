Texas Rangers announcer taking time away for mental health reasons

Longtime Texas Rangers radio announcer Eric Nadel will not be in the broadcast booth when the 2023 season begins.

Nadel announced in a statement through the Rangers on Wednesday that he will take time away to focus on his mental health. The 71-year-old said he has been “dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love.” Nadel also thanked the Rangers for their support.

Sending our love and support to @nadeler. We look forward to your return to the radio booth! pic.twitter.com/EhtuFZmJwj — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 22, 2023

Rangers announcers Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will take over for Nadel while he is out.

Nadel called games on the radio and television for the Rangers beginning in 1979. He bounced back and forth a bit between TV and radio before becoming the Rangers’ lead radio voice in 1995. Nadel announced in 2006 that he had signed a “lifetime contract” with the team.

In 2012, Nadel was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

The Rangers open their season against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30. It is unclear how long Nadel will be away from the booth.