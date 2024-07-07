Rangers set to be trade deadline sellers?

One year after winning the World Series, the Texas Rangers might be among the most prominent trade deadline sellers.

Rival executives believe the Rangers will make a number of top players available at the deadline, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That includes pitcher Max Scherzer, as well as relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates.

Scherzer’s situation is complicated by the fact that he has a full no-trade clause. However, it sounds likely that the Rangers would be open to moving him if he were open to waiving it. The veteran is in the final year of his current contract and was willing to facilitate a trade to the then-contending Rangers last year. He only just returned from an injury, which could also factor into his value.

The Rangers went on quite the run last October, but have not been able to follow it up at all in 2024. Entering play Sunday, they are just 41-48, and will need to get hot very quickly to stave off a sale at the end of July. The team’s focus appears to be on moving players on short-term contracts, but they would still essentially be punting on the rest of 2024.