Theo Epstein to take year off after resigning from Cubs

The Chicago Cubs announced on Tuesday that Theo Epstein is stepping down as head of baseball operations.

Epstein will officially leave his position on Nov. 20. Executive vice president and general manager Jed Hoyer will be promoted to Epstein’s role.

There has already been talk that Epstein could pursue a job with another team, but Epstein intends to take the 2021 season off.

Some have speculated that Epstein will take a job as president of baseball operations for either the New York Mets or Philadelphia Phillies. If that does happen, it will not be until after next season. In a letter to friends that was shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Epstein sounded excited about taking a year off.

“Next summer will be my first in 30 years not clocking into work every day at a major league ballpark,” Epstein wrote.

Epstein famously helped build the team that broke an 86-year World Series drought with the Boston Red Sox. He helped Boston win two World Series titles before leaving to take a job with the Cubs following the 2011 season. Epstein enjoyed similar success in Chicago, helping the team win its first World Series title in over a century back in 2016.

If and when Epstein does pursue another job, there will be no shortage of suitors.