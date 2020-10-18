 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 18, 2020

This is why Joe Buck is not calling Game 7 between Dodgers-Braves

October 18, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Buck

The Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 in the NLCS with a win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Fans have grown accustomed to hearing Joe Buck call huge games on FOX, but that will not be the case for Game 7 of the NLCS this year.

With sports calendars clashing more than ever this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Buck has a responsibility in the NFL on Sunday. He will call FOX’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Joe Davis, who calls Dodgers games for FOX, will fill in for Buck.

One thing is for sure — Buck is going to earn his paycheck from FOX this week. If you include the previous NLCS games he called, Buck is calling games in 10 straight days.

Buck was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he had a priceless reaction on live TV. His body of work in the month of October is certainly that of a Hall of Famer.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus