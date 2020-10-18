This is why Joe Buck is not calling Game 7 between Dodgers-Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 in the NLCS with a win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Fans have grown accustomed to hearing Joe Buck call huge games on FOX, but that will not be the case for Game 7 of the NLCS this year.

With sports calendars clashing more than ever this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Buck has a responsibility in the NFL on Sunday. He will call FOX’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Joe Davis, who calls Dodgers games for FOX, will fill in for Buck.

One thing is for sure — Buck is going to earn his paycheck from FOX this week. If you include the previous NLCS games he called, Buck is calling games in 10 straight days.

It's going to be a heck of a broadcasting week for Joe Buck starting on Sunday. Sunday: Bucs-Packers

Monday: Bills-Chiefs

Tuesday: World Series Game 1

Wednesday: World Series Game 2

Thursday: Giants-Eagles

Friday: World Series Game 3

Saturday: World Series Game 4 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 15, 2020

Buck was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he had a priceless reaction on live TV. His body of work in the month of October is certainly that of a Hall of Famer.