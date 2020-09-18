 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 17, 2020

Video: Joe Buck reaction to learning he made Hall of Fame

September 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Joe Buck

Joe Buck received the surprising and fantastic news on Thursday that he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he was visibly pleased in his reaction.

Buck and partner Troy Aikman were calling the Thursday night game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. During halftime of the game, NFL Network played a video of the announcement. Then we got to see Buck react to the news.

“Absolutely blown away and honored. Also honored to follow in that man’s footsteps. Great announcer, better man, and I miss him,” Buck said.

Buck, 51, received the Pete Rozelle Award, which is given to one person annually “for longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Buck has been an NFL play-by-play announcer for FOX since 1994 and became their top play-by-play announcer in 2002. Buck joins his late father, Jack Buck, as a recipient of the Pete Rozelle Award.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus