Video: Joe Buck reaction to learning he made Hall of Fame

Joe Buck received the surprising and fantastic news on Thursday that he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he was visibly pleased in his reaction.

Buck and partner Troy Aikman were calling the Thursday night game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. During halftime of the game, NFL Network played a video of the announcement. Then we got to see Buck react to the news.

Awesome moment as Joe @Buck finds out live on TV that he will be joining his father in the Pro Football Hall of fame! Congratulations Joe! pic.twitter.com/hw0ejy2Pnn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2020

“Absolutely blown away and honored. Also honored to follow in that man’s footsteps. Great announcer, better man, and I miss him,” Buck said.

Buck, 51, received the Pete Rozelle Award, which is given to one person annually “for longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Buck has been an NFL play-by-play announcer for FOX since 1994 and became their top play-by-play announcer in 2002. Buck joins his late father, Jack Buck, as a recipient of the Pete Rozelle Award.