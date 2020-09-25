Thom Brennaman resigns from job with Reds

Longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned from his position with the team.

Brennaman confirmed on Friday to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he has turned in his resignation to the Reds and FOX Sports Ohio. The 56-year-old was suspended last month after he was caught on a hot mic during a broadcast using a homophobic slur.

Brennaman issued an apology during the broadcast after realizing what he said went out in live television. He left the set during the Aug. 19 game between the Reds and Kansas City Royals after begging for forgiveness. He said he wasn’t sure if he would be putting on the headset again.

Brennaman is the son of former longtime Reds announcer Marty Brennaman, who retired last year. Thom has been a Reds announcer since 2006 and also serves as a national announcer for FOX. We previously wrote about him a few years ago when he bizarrely interviewed a bird during a game as part of a gimmick.